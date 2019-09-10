|
|
Born August 1, 1925 to Phillip and Marion (Jennings) Ayris in Lansing Mi. Sam had 8 Brothers and Sisters, Mildred, Patricia, Mike, Jim, Ronald, Elaine, Phyllis, Sharon. Sam enlisted in the Navy on August first 1943. Sam owned and operated the Strand Barber shop on Superior St. in downtown Alma for more than 30 years. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, brothers Mike, Jim, Ronald and sisters Patricia, Mildred and daughter Dawn Ayris 1955 (Died at birth). He is survived by daughter Patricia Ayris Ball and husband James of Mt. Pleasant MI and their Sons Jason. J. and wife Adriane Ball of Grosse Pointe Woods MI and J.L. and Heather Ball of Oxford MI. Great-grand children Aidan, Ryan Ball. Entombment will be on Saturday September 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Alma Mi. in the Veterans area. V. F.W. Post 1454 Honor guard will be present with Naval Officer Wayne Smith CMDCM (SW-AW) retired doing the graveside service. A luncheon will be held following the service at V.F.W. Post 1454. Located At 1302 Wright Ave. Alma Mi. As per Richards Ayris (Sam) request a Bonfire will be held in his Honor at James and Patricia's house located at 684 W. Remus Road in Mt Pleasant following the luncheon. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 15, 2019