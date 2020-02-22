Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Sharp Fenton Chapel
1000 Silver Lake Road
Fenton, MI 48430
(810) 629-9321
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sharp Fenton Chapel
1000 Silver Lake Road
Fenton, MI 48430
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sharp Fenton Chapel
1000 Silver Lake Road
Fenton, MI 48430
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Sharp Fenton Chapel
1000 Silver Lake Road
Fenton, MI 48430
Richard Howard Usher III


1975 - 2020
Richard Howard Usher III Obituary
USHER, Richard Howard III- Age 44, of Fenton, died Friday February 21, 2020. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Road, Fenton. Pastor Steve Dillbeck officiating. Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday. Richard was born October 7, 1975 in Detroit, the son of Richard Howard Jr. and Teresa Ann (Russman) Usher. He married Samantha Thrush in Pensacola, Florida on July 23, 1998. Richard proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1997-2002. He enjoyed fantasy football, was a huge Detroit Lions Fan and coached baseball in Livingston county for many years. Surviving are: wife Samantha Usher; daughter, Avery Usher; son Richard Usher; mother, Teresa Usher, brother, Daniel Usher all of Fenton; nieces and nephews, Larissa, Halle, Brittany, Alexis, Daniel, Heather, Ashlyn, Lily, and Amira. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Carol Thrush of Mt.Pleasant; sister-in-law Rebekah Kleinedler of Flushing; brother-in-laws, Clayton (Sarah) Thrush of Mt. Pleasant and Jeremy (Anastasia) Thrush of MA. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Usher Jr. and father-in-law, Greg Thrush. Tributes may be shared at:
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 23, 2020
