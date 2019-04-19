|
|
Foster, Richard James “Dick” of Cadillac passed away Friday morning, April 19, 2019 at Green Acres of Cadillac. He was 90. He is survived by his wife, Doris and their sons: Mark (Lisa) Foster, Rod Foster, Scott (Vicki) Foster; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held and announced at a later date. His final resting place will be Riverside Cemetery in Alma. For a full obituary and online guestbook please visit at
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 20, 2019