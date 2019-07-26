|
Richard James (Dick) Elliott of Conway, S Carolins passed away July 26, 2019 at Grand Strand Medical Center, Myrtle Beach, S Carolina. He was born December 7, 1954. Dick worked various jobs, was a good hard worker whatever he did. Dick always had a good sense of humor & will be missed greatly by his family & numerous friends. Funeral services are pending. He is survived by his sons, Nathan & Andrew, grandchildren, and Janice Elliott of Conway, S Carolina,Siblings Fred (Judy) of Owosso, Ann of Arizona, Robert, Mike (Kim) of Mt Pleasant, Jeff of Kalamazoo & several nieces & nephews. Dick was proceeded in by 2 infant sons and his parents, Mary & Robert Elliott
Published in Morning Sun on July 28, 2019