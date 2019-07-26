Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard James (Dick) Elliott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard James (Dick) Elliott Obituary
Richard James (Dick) Elliott of Conway, S Carolins passed away July 26, 2019 at Grand Strand Medical Center, Myrtle Beach, S Carolina. He was born December 7, 1954. Dick worked various jobs, was a good hard worker whatever he did. Dick always had a good sense of humor & will be missed greatly by his family & numerous friends. Funeral services are pending. He is survived by his sons, Nathan & Andrew, grandchildren, and Janice Elliott of Conway, S Carolina,Siblings Fred (Judy) of Owosso, Ann of Arizona, Robert, Mike (Kim) of Mt Pleasant, Jeff of Kalamazoo & several nieces & nephews. Dick was proceeded in by 2 infant sons and his parents, Mary & Robert Elliott
Published in Morning Sun on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.