Richard James Foster

Richard James Foster Obituary
Foster, Richard James “Dick” of Cadillac passed away Friday morning, April 19, 2019 at Green Acres of Cadillac. He was 90. He is survived by his wife, Doris and their sons: Mark (Lisa) Foster, Rod Foster, Scott (Vicki) Foster; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held and announced at a later date. His final resting place will be Riverside Cemetery in Alma. For a full obituary and online guestbook please visit at
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 20, 2019
