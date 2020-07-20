1/1
Richard John "Rich" Thielen
age 72, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his home. A Funeral Mass for Rich will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Father Don Henkes officiating. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Beal City. Memorial contributions may be made to a Mid-Michigan Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel and the church. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Rich was born February 18, 1948, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Marcellus and Frances (Wilson) Thielen. He graduated from Beal City High School with the class of 1966. Rich served in the U.S. Army from 1967-1969. Rich was a hard worker; he retired after working in beverage sales for almost 40 years. He was an avid college football fan, especially U of M football, Detroit Tigers, and watching his nephews and nieces sporting events. Rich is survived by his son Jeff (Elaine) Thielen of Greensboro, NC; daughter Jamie (William) Reese of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren Maggie Thielen, Ally Reese, and Matthew Reese ; brothers Joe Thielen, Don (Joan) Thielen; sisters Mary Ann Judge, Marcella Sharrar, Kate (Rodger) Whiting; sisters-in-law Joan Thielen and Cyndi Thielen. Rich was preceded in death by his parents; sister Betty Lou Woodbury; brothers John Thielen and Gerald Thielen; sisters-in-law Renee Thielen and Kay Thielen; brothers-in-law Bruce Woodbury, Jim Judge, Jr., and David Sharrar. You may view Rich’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com

