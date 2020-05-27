Richard Joseph Duynslager
age 71, of Rosebush, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his cottage in Prudenville. A Funeral Mass for Richard will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 2 at 10 a.m. with Fr. Loren Kalinowski officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel and the day of the Mass from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Those attending the Mass and visitation are asked to wear a mask and maintain an appropriate social distance. In lieu of flowers, plants or trees will be gratefully accepted to be placed around his properties for all to enjoy. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Clare and the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel and the church. Family and friends are also invited to join the services via a live broadcast. To do so, please visit the webcasting link at Richard’s Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralchapel. Richard was born on February 19, 1949, in Detroit, the son of Harold and Mary (Baach) Duynslager. He married Kathy Blackburn on June 28, 1974. Richard attended Northwestern Michigan College and was then drafted by the U.S. Army. He graduated from the Macomb Police Academy. Richard worked in law enforcement for 37 years. During his career, he held various positions, including youth services, BAYANET, the Armada Police Department, the Clare County Sherriff Department, and eventually retired from the Isabella County Sherriff Department. After retirement, Richard worked for the City of Mt. Pleasant Police Department. He was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish in Clare, the Clare Council #3029 and the Eagle Club in Weidman #4540. Richard enjoyed boating, fishing, bicycling, hunting, cooking and home projects. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. Richard is survived by his wife, Kathy, children, Richard (Shannon) Duynslager of Weidman and Ryan (Abby) Duynslager of Midland, grandchildren, Trenten Armstrong, Richard Duynslager III, Roman Duynslager, Amelia Duynslager and Reid Duynslager, brother, William (Jane) Duynslager of North Port, FL, sisters, Gretchen Duynslager of St. Clair, Lydia (Jack) Fletcher of East China, Anna (William) King of Prudenville and Anita (Marty) Pelker of Dearborn. Richard was preceded in death by his parents. You may view Richard’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at

Published in Morning Sun from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
