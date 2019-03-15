Morning Sun Obituaries
Berry Funeral Home
106 W. Wright Ave
Shepherd, MI 48883
989-567-4511
Sisco, Richard L.; age 59, of Elwell passed on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Gratiot Hospital with family by his side. Services for Richard will be Tuesday, March 19 at 12pm at The Potter’s House Family Worship Center with Ron Ives and Jim Rathbun officiating. There will be Visitation on Monday, March 18 at Potter’s House from 5 to 8pm. Richard was born December 3, 1959 and raised by Kenneth and Betty (Mullin) Sisco. He married Theresa VanWagner July 10, 2004. Richard enjoyed working on cars and camping. He was known as a good cook and made the best baked beans. Richard liked helping others and especially taking care of his brother Jesse. He loved all his children and loved his church as he was the Men’s Ministry leader at The Potter’s House. Richard is survived by his wife Theresa; 5 children Kenneth and Christopher Sisco of Georgia, Austin VanWagner of Mt. Pleasant, and Savannah and Seth Sisco of Elwell; 2 grandchildren Kayden and Sean Sisco; 2 siblings Lynn (Jeff) Adams of Kalkaska and Jesse Sisco of Mt. Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews. Richard is preceded by both his parents. Memorials can be made on behalf of Richard to The Potter’s House Family Worship Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 16, 2019
