|
|
Richard Lee “Dick” Gibson, Bear Lake, 79, died at the Maples on January 3, 2020. Dick was born May 4, 1940 to the late Henry and Ivol Gibson in Alma, MI. He resided on Jackson Rd. in Breckinridge, MI. He married Patty Zimmerman on May 17, 1958. They lived on M46 in Breckenridge. They had two girls Geri and Jann. Geri had two children Sadie and Emmanuel Volcy and Jann married Kevin Craig and had three children Andrew (Jen) Craig, Hannah Craig and Abby married Kelie Gonzales and has two girls Arial and Mililani and is expecting another any day. Dick and Patty moved to Lower Herring Lake in 1984. Dick was a cabinet builder and did many kitchens before his strokes. Dick loved hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, and snowmobiling. He loved to tinker. He did a lot of dancing and golfing. He was always there to help a friend in need, and he loved to talk and spend time at family gatherings. Dick is also survived by three brothers Bob (Caren deceased), Ron and Brenda, Rick and Roxanne, many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday January 18 at St Louis Church of Christ, 1075 W Monroe Rd, St. Louis, MI. 48880. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 15, 2020