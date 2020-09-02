age 69, of Remus passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at his home after a long hard-fought battle with cancer under the care of Heartland Hospice. A Celebration of Rick’s Life will be held at Christi’s House, 10671 W. Jordan Rd., Remus, MI 49340, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Chaplin Daryl Amrozowicz officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, September 8, from 2 to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue at the home the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to an organization of your choosing. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel and the home. Rick was born on May 8, 1951, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Gerald and Floris (Jackson) Maeder. He grew up in Weidman and attended school at Beal City. He married Patricia Swetz on October 31, 1969, at St. Henry's Church in Rosebush. Together they had 3 children, Briend (Lisa) Maeder, Jim (Jen) Maeder, and Christi (Jamie) Densmore. Rick enjoyed his time with his grandchildren, who were the highlight of his life: Sage Maeder, Cade and Avery Maeder, Lauren, Erin, and Karley Densmore. He took a lot of pride in his family business, Maeder Brothers Sawmill and Maeder Brothers Wood Pellets in Weidman. He worked very hard his whole life but would tell you that to him, it wasn’t work, because he enjoyed what he did. He was happiest when traveling to Alaska on hunting adventures and enjoyed Buck Camp at his property in the UP. He always said the beer tasted better once you crossed the bridge. He expected a lot out of his family and people he worked with. He had a way with words and a way to get his point across. He would always ask for your thoughts on how to go about a project and then promptly explain why he was right and you had to do it his way as he drew a sketch on a napkin to explain it to you. More often than not leaving you clueless about the actual plan, but nevertheless, you did it his way. No matter where you were or what you were doing, it was always an adventure if you were with him. Rick is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia. She stood by his side through his life and through his battle with cancer. Mom, we thank you for being his rock. Also surviving are his siblings, Roger (Denise) Maeder, John (Linda) Maeder, Diane (Alvah) Lintemuth, and Shirley Kleinhans; and many nieces and nephews. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Floris Maeder; and mother-in-law, Rosella Swetz. You may view Rick’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
