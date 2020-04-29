Morning Sun Obituaries
Friday, May 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Richard’s tribute page on the funeral home’s website
Richard Marvin Poindexter


1943 - 2020
Richard Poindexter, 76, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, April 29, 2020, at Bay McLaren Hospital in Bay City. He was born September 22, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan, son of Marvin Boyd and Martha Frances (Cagney) Poindexter. He had been employed by Mid-Michigan Industries since 1978. Richard was an avid Detroit Tigers fan, talented artist and loved oldies rock-n-roll. Richard is survived by his mother Martha Poindexter of Mt. Pleasant; sister, Susan Poindexter (Andi Christopher) of Mt. Pleasant; cousins, Kathy, Helene, and Mary; special friend, Pat Thering; numerous extended family members; and his Listening Ear and MMI families. He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Poindexter in 1989; and special cat, Maggie. Richard’s private funeral will be streamed live on Friday, May 1, at 11 a.m. from Richard’s tribute page on the funeral home’s website. Joe Frankenfield will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made directly to MMI, 2426 Parkway Dr., Mt. Pleasant MI 48858, or Listening Ear, 107 E. Illinois, Mt. Pleasant MI 48858. To view the funeral, leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 30, 2020
