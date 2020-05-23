Richard Paul Dominick; age 64 of Shepherd, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 peacefully at his home with family by his side. Rich was born April 7, 1956 the son of Arnold and Dorothy (Johnson) Dominick and grew up in the Munising area as a proud Yooper. He married Sue Hoffman November 10, 1978. Rich was a paint refinish technician for Crapo Ford for over 35 years. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, playing cribbage, and was an avid Detroit sports fan. Rich loved his family, his children, and especially his grandchildren. Rich is survived by his wife Sue; 4 children Shannon (Mark) Wilcox of Shepherd, Richard (Kona) Dominick of Hudsonville, Nathan Dominick of Grand Rapids, and Noel (Adam) King of Arizona; 6 grandchildren Dominic and Kendell Wilcox, Brock and Weston Dominick, and Adam “A.J.” and Jon “J.P.” King; Siblings Susan (Ed) Phillipson of Shingleton and Connie (Bernie) Wirtanen of Alabama; sister-in-law Beverly (Al Hixon) Dominick of Gladstone; and several nieces and nephews. Rich is preceded by both his parents, his brother John A. Dominick and nephew Jacob B. Dominick. There will be a private service for immediate family on Friday, May 29 at 1 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home with Jean Thrush officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Berry Funeral Home Facebook page for those wishing to watch the service. Memorials can be made on behalf of Rich to Toys for Tots.



