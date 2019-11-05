|
Beloved husband, son, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, grandson, uncle, nephew and friend passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the age of 27. He was born September 2, 1992 in Alma the son of Ricardo and Kari (Christle) Cornejo. He was a 2011 gradate of Alma High School and went on to complete the Corrections Academy with the State of Michigan. He had been working as a corrections officer in Ionia for the past seven years and truly loved his job and the many friendships with his co-workers. RJ married the love of his life, Amanda Goffnett, on August 31, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant. Together they enjoyed traveling, kayaking, snowmobiling, outdoor activities and playing chess. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching movies, puzzles and weightlifting. He was an avid Ironman enthusiast. RJ could often be found fixing things and working on his prized 1965 Ford Mustang. RJ was a friend to all and had a smile you could never forget. His greatest passion in life was being with his family. RJ is survived by his wife, Amanda Goffnett; his parents, Ricardo and Kari Cornejo; twin sister, Rakel Cornejo; brother, Ryan Cornejo; niece, Adyson Palmer; father and mother-in-law, Greg and Marie “Ann” Goffnett; brother-in-law, Steven (Alex Allen) Goffnett; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11 am at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 302 S. Kinney Ave. Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858 with Fr. Loren Kalinowski officiating. Interment will follow in Richland Township Cemetery, Vestaburg. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7th from 11 am to 1 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Riverdale. Visitation will continue on Friday from 10 am until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to wishes of the family. To view RJ’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuenralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 6, 2019