I was born on August 21, 1946 and passed on…. August 18, 2019. I’ve had a good life. My mom and dad, Stanley and Gladys always made me feel loved….. my little sister Sheri, she was fun to pick on…….I loved my family and my little sister and all the great memories. I attended St.Louis High school and graduated in 1964. I worked on the road for a number of years but my last stop was Bear Truss, where I worked for many years, as a truck driver and dispatcher with great memories of my friends there. One of my favorite long time friends was my little brother Frank McClintic, you always held a special place in my heart. I thought my life was great. I had no idea at the time, how much greater it could be until I meant the love of my life, Marilyn Miller and her family. We become husband and wife in 1985. It took me until 3 weeks before my recent journey to understand what she spoke to me over and over about the love and grace of Jesus Christ. I met Jesus Christ and I received HIM into my heart and for the first time in my life I understand the power of understanding what unconditional love really means. Pastor Wolfe, my brother in Christ lead me in the powerful prayer of forgiveness, hope, and love. I thank my brother n law Brian for his prayers over me as well. My last shout out goes to my super 17 nieces and nephews, and the 3 youngest ones, Chelsey, Brett, and Ryan that I got to spend a lot of good times over the years. My sister Sheri, her Hubby and their children Mike & Michelle. My brothers and sisters of my second family, the Millers, Craig, Brian, Larry, Rick Wolfe, Eric Baldwin, Mike McManus… Connie, Barb, Bonnie, Nancy Miller and Cynthia Miller. To my wife who was by my side every minute, you are the love of my life forever and ever, you have taken care of me and loved me no matter what. I can’t tell you how I look forward to seeing you and hearing that amazing laughter that could always turn all my darkest of times into sunshine. Until we meet again “I will leave the lights on for you” I want to thank all the Hospitals including Hospice, I will be forever grateful. May God richly bless you all. Memorial service will be on Saturday Aug.24 at Oasis Community Church, 1250 E. Washington Ithaca. Time of celebration will be at 11:00 a.m. and for those who would like to come for early visitation with the family it will be between 10:00 and 10:45am. Memorials can be made to Oasis Community Church. A luncheon will be served.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 21, 2019