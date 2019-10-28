Morning Sun Obituaries
Rita Janice Bigelow

Rita Janice Bigelow Obituary
Age 94, of Alma passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was born September 17, 1925 in Onaway, Michigan the daughter of Glen and Esther May (McGillis) McDonald. On July 17, 1944 she married Gerald J. “Jake” Bigelow, a union blessed with 64 years and eight children. Rita was a member of Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting, doing puzzles, fishing, camping and bowling. Rita was known for her beautiful cakes. Rita is survived by three sons, Gerald (Shirley) Bigelow, Jr. of Ithaca, Dennis (Cathy) Bigelow of Elwell, Kim (Barb) Bigelow of Wheeler; four daughters, Suzanne (John) Acton of Breckenridge, Valerie (Bruce) Richards of Burton, Mary Ellen (Keith) Ainley of Melvindale, Laura (Brent) Clark of Alma; daughter-in-law, Donna Bigelow of Harrison; 25 grandchildren; many great and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Ester Cornwell and a brother, Warren “Manley” McDonald both of Alma. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jake Bigelow; son, David “Mike” Bigelow; son-in-law, Bill Stewart; grandson, Kenneth Darmody; sisters, Mary Lou Terwilliger, Georgiana Cole; and a brother, Glen McDonald. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11 am at Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church, 605 S. Franklin St. Louis, MI 48880 with Fr. Jim Carlson officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Alma. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 2-8 pm at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma with a rosary to begin at 7 pm. Those desiring, may make memorial donations to St. Mary’s School. To view Rita’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 29, 2019
