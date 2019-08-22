|
Robert Allen "Rob" Rubin, age 66, of Ithaca, MI passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his home. At Rob's request cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Robert was born in Malden, Massachusetts on October 5, 1952, the son of Irene Isabel (Meuse) Rubin. His family moved to California when he was 9. He served in the United States Army stationed in Germany from 1972-1975. He married Rene' Elaine Hall on June 2, 1990, at Shell Beach, California. Rob retired from Gratiot Integrated Health Network in 2018 after 18 years of employment. He thoroughly enjoyed his time working at GIHN and felt blessed to have such a wonderful family of co-workers, both at GIHN and Bay Human Services. He is survived by wife Rene' Rubin of Ithaca, children: Crystal (Tom) Corfman of Virginia, Andrea (Mitch) Spreier of Washington, and Cody Rubin of Ithaca, MI; 3 grandchildren: Caleb, Jake, and Luke, parents Irene and Dan Rabey of California, 3 sisters, 1 brother and 3 step siblings. In honor of Rob any donations made will be used to help a student in the nursing program.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 23, 2019