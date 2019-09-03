Home

Robert C. Wilson

Robert C. Wilson Obituary
age 82, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Woodland Hospice House after a long battle with amyloidosis. Funeral Services for Robert will be held at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Deacon Larry Fussman officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. A Luncheon will follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall following the Committal Service. The family will receive friends at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Thursday, September 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church the day of the service from 12 noon until the to the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Woodland Hospice House and St. Joseph the Worker School. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel and St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Robert was born on February 22, 1937, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Charles and Lydia (Zier) Wilson. He married Judith Fussman on September 12, 1959, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Robert retired from CMU after 30 years of service in the facilities management department. After retirement, he helped his children build each of their homes. He enjoyed hunting, woodworking, but most importantly, attending his grandchildren's sporting events. Robert is survived by his wife, Judith Wilson; children, Terri (Brian) MacDonald, Todd Wilson, Anthony Wilson, and Thad (Susan) Wilson; grandchildren, Kristal, Kodi, Cami, Tori, Nate, Wade, and Josh; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Briana, and Theodore; brothers, Richard (Sharlene) Wilson and William (Diane) Wilson; sister, Patricia (Russ) Torpey; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Charles J. Wilson, Jr., Raymond Wilson, Don Wilson, Glenn Wilson, James Wilson, Harry Wilson, Betty Loomis, Doloris Graham, and Pam Hoover; and granddaughter, Taylor Ann. You may view Robert’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 4, 2019
