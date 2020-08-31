Robert Clare Ross (b. April 19, 1950) reached the "End of the Trail" Saturday August 29, at the age 70. No longer will the sounds of cowboy westerns, old war movies, or B-grade science fiction shows echo through the house. We will surely miss him sitting at the end of the kitchen bar, sipping on a Jim Beam concoction, reminiscing on his antics as a younger man or his love of farming (especially sugar beet harvest or extolling the supremacy of John Deere tractors), or telling the corniest jokes delivered through his unique story-telling style and ending with his infectious laugh. Even in his last moments, he found the energy to entertain us and the nurses with his joke on the chicken blood theory. Also known affectionately as "Pinky", Rob was quite the cook and made the best damn grilled cheese in the country. Rob left us with a plethora of stories through which he will be remembered for generations to come. Survived by his wife (of 38 years) Caroline, daughters Diana Deese and Deb Priest; grandchildren Emily, Sean and Jessica; and great grandaughter McKayla. Also, siblings Kathy (Jim) Johnson, Tom (Vickie) Ross, Laura Lee (Bruce) Harrier, sister-in-law Betty (Jerry) Ross, as well as many nieces, nephews, and his trusty sidekick...his dog, Raven. He was preceeded in death by parents Beatrice and Gerald Ross, older brother Jerry Ross, and Bear, his former trusty sidekick. The family would like to express their sincere, heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Sahay and the staff at Mid-Michigan Oncology for their exemplary, compassionate patient care. Family members request in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in Rob's name to Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Cancer Center (4851 E. Pickard, Suite 2000, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858). Rob was strong in faith and a devout member of Faith Lutheran Church. Family will greet friends on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church in Mt. Pleasant, from 10 a.m. to noon. Pastor Mike Biedenbender officiating. Social distancing and masks will be required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store