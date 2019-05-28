Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis Chapel
117 North East Street
St. Louis, MI 48880
989-681-2181
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Shaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. Shaver

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert D. Shaver Obituary
Robert D. Shaver age 85, of Wheeler, MI, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. Bob was born in Midland County, MI on August 11, 1933, the son of Harold and Beulah (Neigh) Shaver. He graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1951. Bob married Lucille (Neitzke) Sawvel on April 23, 1960. A lifelong farmer, he and Lucille farmed together many years. He enjoyed spending time “Up North” especially at the Mackinaw Bridge. He is survived by two sons: Steven (Ellen) Sawvel of Williamsburg, MI; David Sawvel of Windsor, CO; and daughter Betty (Thomas) Traciak of Mason, MI. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Dr. Michael Sawvel of Atlanta, GA; Daniel Sawvel of East Lansing, MI; Cpl. Andrew Traciak of Tacoma, WA; Aaron Traciak of San Diego, CA; Leah Zenker(Traciak) of Holt, MI; and one great grandchild Kashton Sawvel. Burial will take place at Ridgelawn Cemetary, Breckenridge, MI. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Wheeler, MI or the Howe Memorial Library of Breckenridge, MI. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI. Online condolences may be made at
Published in Morning Sun on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis Chapel
Download Now