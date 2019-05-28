|
|
Robert D. Shaver age 85, of Wheeler, MI, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. Bob was born in Midland County, MI on August 11, 1933, the son of Harold and Beulah (Neigh) Shaver. He graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1951. Bob married Lucille (Neitzke) Sawvel on April 23, 1960. A lifelong farmer, he and Lucille farmed together many years. He enjoyed spending time “Up North” especially at the Mackinaw Bridge. He is survived by two sons: Steven (Ellen) Sawvel of Williamsburg, MI; David Sawvel of Windsor, CO; and daughter Betty (Thomas) Traciak of Mason, MI. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Dr. Michael Sawvel of Atlanta, GA; Daniel Sawvel of East Lansing, MI; Cpl. Andrew Traciak of Tacoma, WA; Aaron Traciak of San Diego, CA; Leah Zenker(Traciak) of Holt, MI; and one great grandchild Kashton Sawvel. Burial will take place at Ridgelawn Cemetary, Breckenridge, MI. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Wheeler, MI or the Howe Memorial Library of Breckenridge, MI. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI. Online condolences may be made at
Published in Morning Sun on May 29, 2019