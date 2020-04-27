|
age 82, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home. Cremation will take place, and there will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes are available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Bob was born in Clare, on September 12, 1937, the son of Donald and Mary (Early) Artibee. He married Mary Stull on August 2, 1969. Robert retired in 1999 from Lobdell-Emery after 35 years. He was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post #3033, Moose Lodge, and the Mt. Pleasant Eagles #4463. Bob was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing, watching the boats from the piers, woodworking, and used to bowl on a league. He loved sports and was a fan of CMU Women’s Basketball, Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers, and Detroit Redwings. Most important to Bob was his family. He was an amazing husband, dad, and grandpa and will be missed by all his family. Bob is survived by his wife Mary Artibee; his children Sherrie Yarhouse of Evart, Tami (Duane) Watts of Mt. Morris, Robert Deane (Kelli) Artibee, Jr. of Mt. Pleasant, Paul (Cheryl) Morlan of Barryton, Pam (Tim) Horstman of Barryton, Tim Artibee of Mt. Pleasant, Julie Morlan (Bill Jamieson) of Lansing, and Terry Robert Artibee of Mt. Pleasant; 44 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and sisters Donna Warrick of Clare and Jan Spence of Farwell. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; son Donald Troy Artibee in 1984; grandson A.J. Artibee in 2017; and in-laws. You may view Bob’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 28, 2020