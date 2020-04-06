|
|
Robert E. Roethlisberger, age 86 of Shepherd, passed on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Woodland Hospice House. Robert was born September 7, 1933 the son of Frank and Carrie (Jackson) Roethlisberger. He served honorably in the U.S. Army. Robert married Barbara Doynes on May 4, 1957. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and bowling and was inducted in 2016 into the Mt. Pleasant bowlers hall of fame. He was known as a prankster and many have mentioned how they’ll miss his smile and jokes. Robert worked at Lobdell-Emery for 42 years and farmed as well. Robert is survived by his wife Barbara; 3 children Rod (Monica) Roethlisberger, Kathy (Paul) Hawkins, and Keri (Ron) Miller all of Shepherd; 8 grandchildren Rob (Ann) Roethlisberger, Lori (Scott) U’Ren, Amanda (Jason Mol) Roethlisberger, Andrew (Jen) Hawkins, Joseph (Lisa Summey) Miller, Michael Hawkins, Maria Miller, and Andrea (Sam Day) Roethlisberger; 12 great grandchildren; 3 siblings Donna Doepker of Shepherd, Lois Moeggenberg of Sheridan, and Bruce (Jane) Roethlisberger of Shepherd; and several nieces and nephews. Robert is preceded by both his parents, sister Norma Recker, and brother Elmer Roethlisberger. There will be a private funeral for immediate family on Wednesday, April 8 at 1 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home with Pastor Janet Larner officiating. The service will be broadcast live on the Berry Funeral Home facebook page where people can view in real time or at their convenience. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made on behalf of Robert to Alzheimer’s and Dementia research.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 7, 2020