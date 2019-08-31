|
|
age 92, of Weidman, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland. A Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church in Beal City with Father Tom Held officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph The Worker cemetery. A luncheon will be held at Knights of Columbus following burial. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m., with a vigil service held at 7:30 at the church, and on Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to . Envelopes will be available at the church. Robert was born March 3, 1927, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Albert and Cecilia (Wawersik) Simmer. He married Helen Jennings on May 21, 1949. She preceded him in death on March 6, 2009. Robert retired from Dow Chemical in 1982 after 33 years of service. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and Knights of Columbus. Robert loved woodworking, building many barns and sheds. He enjoyed socializing and making new friends wherever he went. Robert is survived by his children: Linda Spray, Kay Barrett, Susan Simmer, Barbara Simmer, Betty (Floyd) Robinson, Wayne Simmer, Julie Hilderbrand, and Roger (Deborah) Simmer; 11 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; brother Bernard (Linda) Simmer; sisters Alice Paisley, Gladys (Roy) Parker, and Patricia Reihl. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife Helen; and sisters Mary, Esther, and Luella. To view Robert’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 1, 2019