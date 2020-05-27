Robert Eugene Priest, age 58 of Meridian, Idaho, formerly of Alma, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Rob was born November 21, 1961. He graduated from Alma High School with the Class of 1979. Rob enjoyed boating, fishing, golfing, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his friends and family, especially time with his daughters. He also enjoyed watching the Detroit Redwings and University of Michigan Wolverines football. Surviving Rob are his two daughters, Kathryn and Keliann Priest both of Boise, Idaho; mother, Mary Davison of Alma, Michigan; siblings, Don (Sue) Priest of Atlanta, Michigan; Cheri (Kevin) Mohland of Saginaw, Michigan; Rich (Lisa) Priest of St. Louis, Michigan; James (Christy) Priest of New Market, Tennessee; John Davison of St. Petersburg, Florida; Julie (Larry) Turner of Lake Isabella, Michigan; nephews, Trent, Bryant, Derek, Zach, Ryan and Bruce; nieces, Hallie, Beth, Kristy and Michelle; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Rob was preceded in death by his father, Don Priest; and stepfather, Gale Davison. Private family services and memorial will take place at a later date. For those who wish, donations can be made to the charity of your choice, in memory of Rob.
Published in Morning Sun from May 27 to May 28, 2020.