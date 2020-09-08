1/1
Robert Francis Rzepecki
Robert Rzepecki, 74, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, in Harrison, Michigan. Bob was born July 26, 1946, in Mt. Pleasant, son of the late Raymond and Marylouise (Campbell) Rzepecki. A 1964 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, Bob was a standout athlete in basketball, football and baseball. He attended Ferris State College for two years before taking classes at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing to become an inhalation therapist. Before he could complete his training he was drafted by the U.S. Army and served from 1967-1969 during Vietnam. Upon his return, he attended both Northwood University and Mid Michigan Community College before finishing his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Central Michigan University in 1973. On August 3, 1974, he married Pamela Gassman at First Congregational Church in Harrison. He was employed by Fabiano Brothers and then Isabella County Treasurer’s Office before returning to CMU to complete his master’s in education. He taught secondary education at Chippewa Hills until his retirement at which time he filed taxes for H&R Block. Bob enjoyed bowling and was an avid Detroit Tigers fan and CMU sports fan. He coached youth bowling, little league baseball, and was a high school baseball and softball umpire. Bob loved golfing and was a longtime member of the Mt. Pleasant Country Club. He was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Parish. Bob was a fantastic father who adored his family. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Pamela; two daughters, Sara (Svein) Groem of Boulder, CO and Kristen (Jeremy) VanderMeulen of Hudsonville; two grandchildren, Madelyn Groem and Knox VanderMeulen; two siblings, Frances Baker of Rosebush and Raymond (Beth) Rzepecki Jr. of Lansing; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Marilyn Rzepecki. A Funeral Mass for Bob will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. Friday, September 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Loren Kalinowski as celebrant. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. with the Vigil Service beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation continues at the church on Friday one hour prior to Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Academy Foundation or Disabled American Veterans. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or at the church during the Mass. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com

Published in Morning Sun from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
