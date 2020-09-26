Robert E. Hartgrove Sr., age 85, of Clare, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Horizons Senior Living in Clare. He was born the son of Tildon and Dora (Endres) Hartgrove on June 7, 1935, in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Bob married Shirley Armentrout in 1956 and she died in July of 1991. He had worked for Dow Corning in Environmental Services. On March 28, 1992, Bob married Glenda (Rutter) Waddington and she survives him. He attended the Clare Church of the Nazarene, and was a member of the Farwell VFW and Clare-Farwell American Legion. He had also been a member of the Farm Bureau where he had served as a Board of Directors Member and as President from 2000 to 2003. Bob is survived by his wife, Glenda, his children, Robert (Linda) Hartgrove of Clare, Greg Hartgrove of Farwell, Teresa (Jim) Grove of Saginaw, Julie (Tom) Tomich of Flower Mound, Tx., Lisa Landry of Saginaw, Step-Children, John Waddington, Jerry Waddington, Kimberly Border, Mark Waddington, and Kelly Wertheimer. Also surviving are 23 grandchildren and 18 Great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Clare Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Jim Young officiating. Friends may meet with his family at the church on Monday evening from 6 PM until 9 PM and Tuesday morning from 10 until the service time at 11AM. Burial with military honors will follow in the Gilmore Twp. Cemetery. The Church is located at 10160 S. Grant Ave. Clare, Mi. 48617. Memorials may be made to the MidMichigan Homecare and Hospice or to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. The family is being served by the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Homes of Clare and Farwell



