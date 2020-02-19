|
Robert (Bob) Herman Chaffin of Ithaca passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the age of 94. Bob was born at home May 16, 1925 in Arcada Township, Gratiot County the son of Helen (Reeb) and Wesley Chaffin. He married Susan (Krum) in 1953. They had three children: Mark, Mike and Julie. Bob graduated from Alma High School in 1943. He began farming with a team of horses, but soon had a Ford tractor, “to get the work done”. After graduation from Michigan State University in 1952, he became known as a farmer who tried new ideas such as “no till” drilling and irrigation. Governor Milliken appointed Bob to the Michigan Commission of Agriculture (1975-1986). Bob was active in the Ithaca United Methodist Church and was involved in farm-related activities, serving on several agricultural boards. As a young man Bob loved to play baseball with his brothers and was part of the Pompeii team. In 2019 Bob was inducted into the Gratiot County Baseball League Hall of Fame. Bob is survived by his wife Sue of 66 years, son Mike Chaffin and Wynne Wright, daughter Julie (Reza Mohkami), and daughter- in-law Jeanne Chaffin; grandchildren: Ben (Alyssa) Chaffin, Josh (Wendi) Chaffin, Halley Chaffin, Wyatt Chaffin, Sara Mohkami and Jessie Mohkami; great-grandchildren: Asher, Titus, Zeke, Glee and Vivian Chaffin, brother-in-law Roger (Mary) Krum and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers: Justin (Ada), Francis (Gerri), and Lee and son Mark. According to his wishes, Bob was cremated and his ashes will be spread over his parents’ graves and the farm where he was born. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22nd at 11 AM at the Ithaca United Methodist Church, with Pastor Josh Chaffin presiding. Visitation will be at the church Friday, February 21st from 5 – 7 PM and at 9:30 AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Ithaca United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund. The family is being served by the Barden Funeral Home in Ithaca. Condolences may be left for the family online at www.bardenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 20, 2020