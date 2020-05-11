Robert James Elkins
age 80, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away unexpectedly, at his home. Burial of ashes will take place at a later date in Lincoln Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association. Envelopes are available at the funeral chapel. Robert was born in Fremont Township, Isabella County, on August 25, 1939, the son of James and Lucille (Sage) Elkins. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School with the class of 1958. Robert served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1969. He worked at Dow Chemical for many years, retiring in 1999. Robert loved to research genealogy. Robert is survived by his sisters: Betty (Everet) Schafer of Beal City, Barbara (Richard) Recker of Shepherd, Sally (Marvin) Bellinger of Mt. Pleasant; and numerous nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Donald Elkins in 2009 and Richard “Rick” Elkins in 2017. To view Robert’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
