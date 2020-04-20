|
age 28, of Mt. Pleasant passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 17, 2020. Because of the ongoing “Stay Home, Stay Safe," executive order for all Michigan residents, a private funeral service for Robert will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in Chippewa Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Family and friends are invited to join the services via a live broadcast on Thursday, April 23rd, at 3 p.m. To do so, please visit the webcasting link at Robert’s Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralchapel. Robert was born on November 27, 1991, in Midland, the son of Gerald Anger Jr. and Kathy Gusman. Robert Gusman was most well known for his warm smile and memorable laugh. He was a devoted father and enjoyed spending time with his children; giving piggyback rides to his boys, going to daddy-daughter dances, and loving his family and friends with all of his heart. Robert was a self starter, taking great pride in his landscaping and lawn care service. Robert is survived by his children, Tiara Osawabine, Mya Osawabine, Robert Gusman Jr, and Jaxson Gusman; mother, Kathy (John Daniel Osborn) Gusman; father, Gerald Anger Jr.; siblings, Gerald (Elizabeth Parker) Anger, Joseph (Ariel Mockridge) Anger, Michael (Tomarrah Green-Anger) Anger, and Adriana (Robert Sheahan Jr.) Gusman; step-brothers, John Mathew Osborn, and Justin Osborn; and many nieces and nephews. You may view Robert’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 21, 2020