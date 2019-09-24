|
Mesler, Garry L. On Saturday, September 21, 2019, Garry L. Mesler passed away at the age of 81, after a brief, yet strong fight with cancer. He was born March 3, 1938 in Saginaw, MI to the late Robert and Ethelyn (Smith) Mesler. He graduated from Midland High School in 1956 and went on to earn his Master’s Degree in Industrial Engineering from Central Michigan University. He married the former Jean Fisher on November 22, 1972 in Mt. Pleasant, MI. Garry served as an Elder at the First Presbyterian Church in Mt. Pleasant, MI and was an instructor of Engineering at Central Michigan University for 33 years. His memory will be cherished by his wife, Jean; his children: Kimberly (Richard) Foote, Kevin (Michelle) Mesler, William Schultz, John (Inger) Schultz, Elizabeth (Paul) Sidaway; and 8 grandchildren. The Celebration of Life will be at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Grand Haven. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 25, 2019