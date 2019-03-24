Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
531 N State St.
Alma, MI 48801
989-463-8970
Robert L. Bennett

Age 92, of Alma, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his home with his daughter by his side. Robert was born May 23, 1926 in Lansing the son of Glenn and Anna (Meyers) Bennett. He served in the Navy during WWII in the Pacific Arena. He married Kathryn Schaub on June 28, 1957 in Ithaca. Robert worked for General Motors in Lansing. He is survived by his daughters Mary Geopfert, Terry (Jim) Bender and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Richard Lee and daughter Susan Bennett. Funeral services will be held Saturday March 30, 2019 at 2 pm at the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral home. Interment will be in Coe Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday from 1 pm until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Gratiot County Senior Center or the Gratiot County Animal Shelter. To view Robert’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 25, 2019
