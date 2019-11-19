|
|
The life of Robert L. Taylor came to an end on November 14, 2019, in Holland MI. A former resident of Alma, he was retired from the Bank of Alma. He was a past president of the Kiwanis Club of Alma and the Pine River Country Club. He also served as an elder at the First Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his wife Dian of Holland, son Charles Taylor of Portland OR, and daughters Donna Taylor of Arcata CA and Karen Donahue of Marietta GA. A family service will be held at a later date. For more information, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 20, 2019