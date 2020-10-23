age 93, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Isabella County Medical Care Facility. Per Bob’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to Mid-Michigan Hospice or Isabella County Animal Shelter. Envelopes are available at the funeral chapel. Final resting place will take place in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Bob was born in Mt. Pleasant, the son of William and Margaret (Berg) Lawens. Bob lived his entire life in Mt. Pleasant. He graduated from Sacred Heart Academy, then served in the U.S. Army during WWII. Bob married Glenna K. Campbell on January 28, 1948. He retired from Mt. Pleasant Schools. Bob loved to ice fish, and in the summer go over to Stevenson Lake where he would sit on the dock and catch bluegills. He would do yard work, make cookies, and make baked chicken and fruit salad. Bob and family always had pets around, four dogs and two cats. Elly was the last cat and lived to be nineteen and three months. Pets are so comforting. Bob is survived by a son, Mark Lawens, and many cousins and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Glenna K. of 67 years, his parents, and two sisters, Ruth and husband John, and Vada and husband Roy, and brother Richard and wife Helen. You may view Bob’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com