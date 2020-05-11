Age 72, of St. Louis, formerly of Alma, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Schnepp Senior Care and Rehab Center in St. Louis. Duane was born May 2, 1948 in Alma the son of Donald L. and Anna Mae (Morris) McGill. He served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. Duane enjoyed junking with his brother-in-law Ted and going to the casino. He is survived by his son Rob (Tina) McGill Jr., grandson Travis McGill, sister Anna Mae (Butch) Kench, brother Jack McGill, brother-in-law Ted Brown and special nephew Dale McGill. Duane was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Tyler McGill, sister Donna Brown and brothers Dale and Donnie McGill. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Alma at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux Funeral Home, St. Louis. To view Duane’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun from May 11 to May 12, 2020.