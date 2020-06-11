Robert Sullivan, 58, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at The Laurels in Mt. Pleasant. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 1 p.m., at Beagios (5957 State St., Kingston, MI 48741). Robert was born July 29, 1961 in St. Claire, Michigan son of Robert and Barbara (Wenzlaff). He graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1979 and continued his education by receiving a bachelor’s in education from Central Michigan University. He spent 16 years with the Montabella School district as a math and alternative education teacher. He loved to play baseball. He played and coached in adult leagues for over 30 years. In 2018 he was inducted into the Gratiot County Men’s Baseball League Hall of Fame. After baseball, Robert was excited to join in the “pit” of Chad Raby’s racing team. Robert is survived by his mother, Barbara Sullivan of Mt. Pleasant; son, Robert (Anne) Sullivan II of Wyoming; grandchildren, Rory and Eli Sullivan; sisters, Terry Sullivan of Barryton, Michelle (Chuck Marshall) Sullivan of Lake Isabella, and Christine (Guy Walter) Sullivan of Gobles. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Sullivan; brother, James Sullivan; and children Andrew and Nathan Sullivan. Memorials contributions will go directly to Robert’s grandchildren and may be made directly to Robert Sullivan II (3476 Danube Dr. SW, Wyoming MI 49418) To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.