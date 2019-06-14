Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service
2300 S. Lincoln Rd.
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 773-5616
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service
2300 S. Lincoln Rd.
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service
2300 S. Lincoln Rd.
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
View Map
Robert Raymond Rauch Obituary
Robert Rauch, 86, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Laurels. His memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home with Chris McNeilly of Great Lakes Caring Hospice officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will follow in Lincoln Reception Center (attached to the funeral home). Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Caring Hospice. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Robert was born June 26, 1932, in Detroit, Michigan, son of the late Robert and Ruth (Frederick) Rauch. He served in the Army National Guard and U.S. Army from 1950-1955. During some of that time he was stationed in the Panama Canal. He married Mary Louise Reinart on December 10, 1956, in Detroit. Robert absolutely loved building and flying model airplanes. He was a certified mechanic, certified dietician, and an excellent chef. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Robert is survived by three children, Ronald (Lisa) Rauch of Coleman, Sandra (William) Brown of Grand Rapids, and David Rauch of Mt. Pleasant; six grandchildren, Steven (Peggy) Rauch, Emily Rauch, Brian Rauch, Jonathan (Karri) Rauch, Alisha (Roger) Brown-Gayden and Brad (Heather) Rauch; and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Louise Rauch; and grandson, Jeffrey Mavis. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun on June 15, 2019
