Robert York Mills, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Masonic Pathways in Alma. A funeral Mass for Robert will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, November 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Don Henkes as celebrant. Following Mass all are invited to a luncheon at Lincoln Reception Center (attached to Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home). Interment will be in St. Henry Cemetery in Rosebush. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Sunday, from 1-4 p.m. with the vigil beginning at 4 p.m. Visitation continues at the church on Monday one hour prior to Mass. Memorial Contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes are available at the funeral home and at the church prior to Mass. Robert was born September 25, 1928, in Livingston, Montana, son of the late Robert and Inga (Dragseth) Mills. At the age of five his mother, Inga, died. The next seven years, and during the Great Depression, Robert lived with his father, his father’s sister, Mabel, and sometimes in an orphanage. When Robert was around 12, his Aunt Mabel’s daughter (and cousin), Ruth Emond, offered to raise him. Ever since then he considered and referred to Ruth as his mom. Robert served in the U.S. Marines from 1947-1950, following the end of WWII. In 1957 he graduated from St. Cloud State College in St. Cloud, MN. He married Mary Lou Beaudin on December 22, 1960, in Saginaw. He was employed by Deluxe Check Printers. His territory was the state of Michigan, working from the Detroit headquarters. He dearly loved and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Robert is survived by his five children, Mike Mills of Mt. Pleasant, Jeanie (Martin) Beatty of Lake Isabella, Ruth Ann (Michael) Zalewski of Grand Rapids, Martin Mills of Mt. Pleasant, and Marie (Jim) Elliott of Mt. Pleasant; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; foster brothers, Donald (Diane) Emond and Sam Emond; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Lou (2019); and daughter, Deborah Willits (2012). To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 15, 2019