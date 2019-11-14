Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service
2300 S. Lincoln Rd.
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 773-5616
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert York Mills

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert York Mills Obituary
Robert York Mills, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Masonic Pathways in Alma. A funeral Mass for Robert will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, November 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Don Henkes as celebrant. Following Mass all are invited to a luncheon at Lincoln Reception Center (attached to Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home). Interment will be in St. Henry Cemetery in Rosebush. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Sunday, from 1-4 p.m. with the vigil beginning at 4 p.m. Visitation continues at the church on Monday one hour prior to Mass. Memorial Contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes are available at the funeral home and at the church prior to Mass. Robert was born September 25, 1928, in Livingston, Montana, son of the late Robert and Inga (Dragseth) Mills. At the age of five his mother, Inga, died. The next seven years, and during the Great Depression, Robert lived with his father, his father’s sister, Mabel, and sometimes in an orphanage. When Robert was around 12, his Aunt Mabel’s daughter (and cousin), Ruth Emond, offered to raise him. Ever since then he considered and referred to Ruth as his mom. Robert served in the U.S. Marines from 1947-1950, following the end of WWII. In 1957 he graduated from St. Cloud State College in St. Cloud, MN. He married Mary Lou Beaudin on December 22, 1960, in Saginaw. He was employed by Deluxe Check Printers. His territory was the state of Michigan, working from the Detroit headquarters. He dearly loved and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Robert is survived by his five children, Mike Mills of Mt. Pleasant, Jeanie (Martin) Beatty of Lake Isabella, Ruth Ann (Michael) Zalewski of Grand Rapids, Martin Mills of Mt. Pleasant, and Marie (Jim) Elliott of Mt. Pleasant; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; foster brothers, Donald (Dianna) Emond and Sam Emond; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Lou (2019); and daughter, Deborah Willits (2012). To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -