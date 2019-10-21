Morning Sun Obituaries
Roberta Irene "Bobbie" Buckner

Age 76, of Ithaca passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11 am at the First United Methodist Church in St. Louis with Pastor Terri Bentley officiating. Interment will follow at New Haven Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10 am until the time of services at the church. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux Funeral Home, St. Louis. To view Bobbie’s full obituary online please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 22, 2019
