age 67, of Panama City Beach, Florida, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. A Memorial Service for Rod will take place at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Mary Gagnon officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. until the time of the service. A luncheon will immediately follow at Reflections Reception Center. Rod was born in Mt. Pleasant, July 8, 1951, the son of Marvin and Carrie (Kemp) Rubingh. He was an active member of Mt. Pleasant High School class of 1969 and graduated from Farmington High School with the class of 1969. He then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam as a military policeman. Rod worked as a lineman for General Telephone for several years. After working for GTE, Rod became an independent contractor in telephone service until he retired in 2007. He was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Eagles Club. Rod enjoyed traveling between Mt. Pleasant and Florida for the past several years. He will be remembered as an excellent cook and was great at working with his hands. Rod liked to fish, hunt, garden, and sing karaoke. Rod is survived by his former spouse and friend Maria Rubingh of Mt. Pleasant; daughter Erin Rubingh of Mt. Pleasant; son Rodney (Amanda) Rubingh of North Branch; granddaughter Delilah Rose; grandson Brady Simon; brother Gary (Cindy) Rubingh of Mt. Pleasant; sisters Robin (Joe) Butcher of Mt. Pleasant, and Lori Wilkins of Midland. Rod was preceded in death by his parents; grandson Bentley Joseph; and sisters Ann Varga and Cindy Adams. You may view Rod’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary