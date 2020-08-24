Rogelio “Roy” Ortiz, age 69, of Alma passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Alma. He was born on April 13, 1951 in Edinburg, Texas the son of Victor and Senovia (Guerrero) Ortiz. Roy worked for General Motors for over 30 years, retiring in 2012. He was an avid sports fan, especially MSU, Lions, Pistons and Tigers. He enjoyed fishing and being out-doors. Roy was an accomplished boxer as a member of the St. Louis Boxing Club and he was the 1970 Golden Gloves State Champion. Roy is survived by two sons, Alex (CC) Ortiz, Adam Ortiz; seven grandchildren, Edward, Kynleigh, Maliyah, Scarlett, Camden, Carlos, Makaila; his mother, Senovia Ortiz; and his siblings, Michael, Jesse, Victor, Fran, Rachel, Alice, Mickey and Mary. He was preceded in death by his father, a son, Paul Ortiz and a brother, Bobby Ortiz. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 1 pm at Nativity of the Lord Parish, 605 S. Franklin, St. Louis, Michigan with Deacon Rick Warner officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 11 am until the time of services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Roy’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit



