Roger Allen Sampson, 71 passed away on June 3, 2020 at his home in Reed City from pancreatic cancer. Mr. Sampson was born April 10, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio to Mina Boyer and Warren Sampson. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Lincoln, Illinois, Millikin University, Decatur, Illinois and the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. He was an accomplished band director for District 118 schools, Danville, Illinois which included a performance at Carnegie Hall, New York, in 1989. He also served as band director for DeLand-Weldon and Paxton, Illinois schools and for Mount Pleasant Schools, Mount Pleasant, MI. More recently he was the owner of Chestnut Street Antiques in Reed City, MI. He is survived by his daughter, Rachel Sampson of Boston, MA and his partner, Joan Johnson of Reed City. Other survivors include seven siblings: Jackie Welshans, Judy Hambleton, Joy (Dan) Fulk, Ron (Karen) Sampson and Julie Barger, all of Lincoln, Illinois; Rob (Laura) Sampson, Pawnee, IL; and Jean (Wayne) Mileham, Woodhull, IL, He was preceded in death by his parents. Cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan or a charity of your choice.
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.