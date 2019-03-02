age 67, of Lake Isabella, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 1, 2019, at his home. A Celebration of Life for Roger will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel in Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Benjamen Evers officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends the day of the service beginning at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodland Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Roger was born on March 17, 1951, in Flint, the son of Ernest and Bobbette (Kelsey) Pitts. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School with the class of 1969. Roger worked for over 30 years in the woodchipping business for Morbark and Bandit Industries. Roger spent the last 11 years enjoying his retirement. When he wasn’t golfing, you could find him tinkering in his garage. More than anything, Roger loved ispending time with his grandkids. He was known as the “go to guy” in the neighborhood fixing anything and everything for his family and friends. Roger also enjoyed writing poetry. Roger is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jean (Powell) Pitts; stepchildren Lisa Long of New Salisbury, IN, and Aaron Harry (Margaret Bennett) of Rosebush; 3 grandchildren Chase, Norma, and Emma Long; sisters Diana DeLau of Weidman, Peggy (Gary) Germain of Mt. Pleasant; stepfather Al Bacon of Mt. Pleasant; special aunt and uncle Alex and Joyce Buncic of Flint; brothers-in-law Bill (Cindy) Powell of Weidman, Jeff Raymond, Mike (Sherry) Powell, Mark (Christa) Powell, Bob (Jennifer) Powell, all of Mt. Pleasant; sister-in-law Helen (Rob) Powell-Mummey of Alaska; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by his father Ernest Pitts; mother Bobbette Bacon; parents-in-law Frank and Norma Powell; and brother-in-law Patrick Powell. To view Roger’s obituary online or send a condolence to the family, please visit Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary