Roger Lynn Huyck, age 73, of Perrinton, MI, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home. In light of current events, a private family service will take place. A public memorial service and luncheon will be held at a later date and will be announced when determined at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, MI. Burial will take place at Fulton Center Cemetery, Perrinton, MI. Roger was born in Carson City, Michigan on July 19, 1946, the son of Stanley Ernest and Pauline Virginia (Proctor) Huyck. Roger graduated from Ithaca High School with the class of 1964. On June 27, 1970 Roger married Linda Suzanne Perdew at Pompeii United Methodist Church, Pompeii, MI. Roger worked for Lobdell Emery (Oxford Automotive) for 40 years, retiring in 2004. He loved farming, hunting, traveling with his wife Linda and teaching his grandsons life lessons. Roger was a board member of Michigan High School Rodeo Association, Board of Trustees at the United Methodist Church, and served on Fulton Township Board of Review. He was a member of the Michigan Ropers Association and received Sportsman of the Year award in 1990. He was also a 4-H rodeo volunteer leader. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam. He received many commendations during his service including: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal and a Purple Heart. He was a life member of the VFW. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Linda Huyck, son Russell (Tonya) Huyck of Ithaca, MI; daughter Amanda Huyck of Austin, TX; grandsons: Rylan and Ruston Huyck, brother Ron (Helen) Huyck, brother Richard (Pat) Huyck, sisters-in-law: Carolyn Peacock, Kathleen (Conrad) Coleman, and Lois (Douglas) Hedley; and many nieces and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials may be made to Pompeii United Methodist Church 135 W. Burton St, Pompeii, MI 48874. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, Michigan.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 18, 2020