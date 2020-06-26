Roger Neil Grabinski, 1939-2020 Around midnight April 17-18, 2020, Roger Neil Grabinski slipped quietly, gently and peacefully into death with his Joanne by his side at Woodland Hospice House. Roger was born May 26, 1939 in Tacoma WA to Teofil (Phil) and Fernande Pauline Eugenie Bouffioux Grabinski. He graduated from Cleveland High School in Portland OR and attended Willamette University before transferring to University of Oregon to earn his Bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education: History and Master’s Degree in Guidance & Counseling. Roger was teacher-counselor for the Lane County Youth Project-Oakridge OR School District, where he met the Home Economics Teacher and married her two years later. Roger’s next career role was as project director for Mobilab In-Service Training Program for school teachers and counselors. He also served as Chairman of the Board for Lane County’s antipoverty agency. Roger was selected as a Doctoral Fellow with, the Mott Foundation’s Inter-University Clinical Preparation Program—focused on the concept of community education—to earn a Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership at Western Michigan University. He then began his long career (38 1/2 years) at Central Michigan University, initially as the Mott Foundation’s professor at CMU and then as a tenured faculty member in the the Department of Educational Leadership, earning the rank of Full Professor and serving twice as Department Chairperson. Retiring from CMU, Roger was honored as the Honorary Grand Marshal for the first commencement held in the new CMU Events Center. Roger was actively involved with an array of professional organizations, including: National and Michigan Community Education Associations; National Council of Professors of Educational Administration; Michigan Association of Professors of Educational Administration (President); American Association of School Administrators; MidMichigan School Administrators Association (President); Michigan Association of Volunteer Administrators (President); Association of Fundraising Professionals-national and Michigan Chapter (Board member); World Future Society; Phi Delta Kappa Honor Society (President, CMU Chapter; Area Coordinator—national level elected position). He also served as an elected member representing CMU on the Mt. Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Roger was awarded Chevalier status by the International Order of DeMolay. He received Phi Delta Kappa-CMU Chapter awards for Outstanding Service, Leadership and Research—the only individual to receive all three awards presented by this chapter. Roger will be remembered for many reasons, including his sense of humor, his ability to pull the correct item out of the clutter of his many offices, and his gathering of odd, often seemingly non-useful facts that turned out to be useful and made him a really good Trivia player. He loved a good game of Cribbage, especially with his son, Larry. Roger is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, C Joanne Grabinski, Mt. Pleasant MI; son Lawrence Neil and Shari Garten Grabinski, San Antonio TX; brother Kenneth and Jane Grabinski, Milton WA; brother Warren and Leslie Grabinski, Tigard OR; sisters-in-law Mary, Tacoma WA, and Geraldine, Lebanon OR; and many special nieces and nephews across three younger family generations. Cremation has taken place, with arrangements by Clark Family Funeral Chapel of Mt. Pleasant MI. Due to continuing uncertainties of and restrictions related to COVID-19, the memorial event planned for August 13 has been canceled. Condolences and memories may be sent to: Family of Roger Grabinski, PO Box 507, Mt. Pleasant MI 48804-0507. Memorial contributions can be made to: Chippewa Water Conservancy at info@chippewawatershedconservancy.org or PO Box 896, Mt. Pleasant MI 48804-0896; Woodland Hospice House, 2597 Meridian Road, Mt. Pleasant MI 48858; or GreenTree Cooperative Grocery 2020 Capital Campaign, 214 N. Franklin Street, Mt. Pleasant MI 48858. The family wishes to express grateful appreciation to the administrators and staff of Crestwood Assisted Living for their care and support; team members of MidMichigan Home Care, Hospice Care and Woodland Hospice House for their care and support; and the many medical care professionals who cared for Roger at varying times in his mid-late life journey. You may view Roger's obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.