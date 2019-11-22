|
|
Roger W. Bovee, 78, of Ithaca, MI, passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 18, 2019, at his winter home in Arizona. Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes Ithaca, MI, on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Brian Ruth officiating. Burial will take place at Ithaca Cemetery Ithaca, MI. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Roger was born in North Star, MI on November 30, 1940, the son of Harry and Rosamond (Parling) Bovee. He graduated from Ithaca High School with the class of 1958. Roger married Sharon Faye Walkington on October 8, 1960 in Ithaca, MI. Roger served his country in the National Guard. Roger enjoyed dancing with his bride of 59 years. He also enjoyed playing golf, fishing, deer hunting, and playing cards with family and friends. Family dinners and get togethers were important to him. He was happy to get the family together for any celebration. He lived life to the fullest, he never sat still and was on the go all the time. He instilled in his family a strong work ethic. Roger was at every event his grandchildren were involved in. He also enjoyed going to his summer home in Houghton Lake and spending winters in Arizona. Roger was a former member of the Ithaca School Board, B&W Co-op Elevator, Monitor Sugar Company, and many other community organizations. He attended the New Haven Church of the Brethren and Gold Canyon United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife Sharon Bovee of Ithaca, MI; son Steven and Cyndi Bovee of Ithaca, MI; 2 daughters: Lori and John Misenhelder of Ithaca, MI; Shari and Scott Nevins of Ithaca, MI; 5 grandchildren: Latisha and Rugelio Ramereiz of Ithaca, MI; Ryan and Sarah Nevins of St. Johns, MI; Conrad and Terri Bovee of Ithaca, MI; Brooklyn and Adam Baltimore of Ithaca, MI; Cody Nevins and fiancée Breanna Dubay of Ithaca, MI; 3 great grandchildren: Arelio, Bailey, Latisha and one on the way; sister Doris Kaye Barnes of Apache Junction, AZ; and 2 sisters in law: Lois Bovee of Mt. Pleasant, MI; and Barbara Prikasky of Alma, MI. He was predeceased by his parents, 2 brothers: Harry & Richard (Beverly) Bovee, 2 sisters: Virginia (Ernie) Williams, Jeanette (Charles) Hardman, mother and father in-law, Leo and Letha Walkington, and 2 brothers in law: Leon Barnes and Stuart Prikasky. Memorials may be made to New Haven Church of the Brethren 7587 Grant Road, Middleton, MI 48856 or to a . The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, MI. Online condolences can be made at
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 23, 2019