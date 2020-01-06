|
|
Ronald Bruce Sprague, age 64, of Mt. Pleasant passed suddenly on Friday, January 3, 2020. Ron was born May 25, 1955 the son of Linus and Rita (Smith) Sprague. He loved to hunt and fish and family was very important to him. He was a proud business owner of M-15 Automotive Machine in Millington. Ron is survived by his life partner of 36 years Joanna Frohm; 3 daughters Michelle (Robert) Bonnette of Peoria, IL, Roberta Frohm of Chillicothe, IL, and Melissa (Andre Smith) Frohm of Bloomington, IL; 5 grandchildren Marisa, Alex, Melinda, Amelia, and Kennedy; 5 brothers Roger (Connie) Sprague of Petoskey, Randy (Deb) Sprague of Mt. Pleasant, Tim (Anne) Sprague of Mt. Pleasant, Todd Sprague of Mt. Pleasant, and Troy (Glenda) Sprague of Lapeer; and several nieces and nephews. Ron is preceded by both his parents, his brother Rick Sprague, and nephew Shane Sprague. Services for Ron will be Friday, January 10 at Berry Funeral Home at 11am with Pastor Dar Blanshan officiating. There will be visitation on Thursday, January 9 from 2 to 8pm.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 7, 2020