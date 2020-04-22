Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Berry Funeral Home
106 W. Wright Ave
Shepherd, MI 48883
989-567-4511
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Zimmerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald D. Zimmerman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald D. Zimmerman Obituary
Ronald D. Zimmerman; age 93, of St. Louis passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Woodland Hospice House. Ron was born February 8, 1927 the son of Ralph and Vera (Flegel) Zimmerman. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards, square dancing, and just being social. In his younger years he enjoyed boating and waterskiing. Ron was a dedicated farmer. He married Belva Edgar on August 27, 1950 who preceded Ron in death in 2009. He later met his special friend Ardis Allen. Ron is survived by his companion Ardis of Alma; 3 children Janet Davila of Sanford, Carol (Gary) Lantzer of St. Louis, and Mel (Marcia) Zimmerman of Lake City; 7 grandchildren Olivia, Grace, Jeremy, Ryan, Lindsay, Nick, and Kelli; 13 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Ron is preceded by his former wife Belva, both his parents, and 10 siblings. There will be a private service for immediate family on Saturday, April 25 at 1 p.m. at Coe Church of Christ with Donald Dennis officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Berry Funeral Home Facebook page for those wishing to view. There will also be a memorial service held at a later date at Coe Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made on behalf of Ron to Coe Church of Christ.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -