Ronald D. Zimmerman; age 93, of St. Louis passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Woodland Hospice House. Ron was born February 8, 1927 the son of Ralph and Vera (Flegel) Zimmerman. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards, square dancing, and just being social. In his younger years he enjoyed boating and waterskiing. Ron was a dedicated farmer. He married Belva Edgar on August 27, 1950 who preceded Ron in death in 2009. He later met his special friend Ardis Allen. Ron is survived by his companion Ardis of Alma; 3 children Janet Davila of Sanford, Carol (Gary) Lantzer of St. Louis, and Mel (Marcia) Zimmerman of Lake City; 7 grandchildren Olivia, Grace, Jeremy, Ryan, Lindsay, Nick, and Kelli; 13 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Ron is preceded by his former wife Belva, both his parents, and 10 siblings. There will be a private service for immediate family on Saturday, April 25 at 1 p.m. at Coe Church of Christ with Donald Dennis officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Berry Funeral Home Facebook page for those wishing to view. There will also be a memorial service held at a later date at Coe Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made on behalf of Ron to Coe Church of Christ.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 23, 2020