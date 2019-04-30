|
|
Age 85, of Morley, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Ashley Care Center. He was born May 1, 1933 in Six Lakes the son of Frankie and Clarabell Hunt. He served his country in the United States Army, during the Korean War, until his honorable discharge. On December 12, 1955 he married Shirley E. Wood in Sumner. Ron worked at Redman Trailers in Alma and would retire from Gibsons after 28 years of service in 1993. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Ron loved riding horses, especially in barrel races at the rodeo and as a member of the Sheriff’s Posse. He broke his last horse at the age of 80. Ron is survived by his sons, Ronald (Lynn) Hunt, Jr. of Sumner, Kelvin “Scott” (Wendy) Hunt of Stanton, Mark Hunt of Stanwood; four grandchildren, Rachelle “Rusty” Waldron of Sumner, Joe “Joey” (Sonja) Hunt of Crystal, Tresa “Tresee” (Tyler) Nicholson of Shepherd, Grace (Justin) VanVlerah of Sheridan; 16 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. Also a sister, Vinus Myers. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Shirley in 2017, a great-granddaughter, Jadelyne Marie Schenden, daughter-in-law, Janet Hunt and his siblings, Lana, Bob, Vivan, Vernie, Nile, Alice and Burt. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11 am at the Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Riverdale. Interment will be held at a later date in Sumner Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice, 6272 State St., Saginaw, MI 48603. To view Ron’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on May 1, 2019