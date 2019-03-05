Morning Sun Obituaries
Ronald Lee Camp

Camp, Ronald Lee, age 74 of Edmore, passed away unexpectedly at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mt. Pleasant, on Friday, March 1, 2019. Ron was born on March 5, 1944, in Edmore. He was the son of Kenneth Dale and Evelen Pearl (Bilyea) Camp. Ron grew up in Edmore and graduated from Edmore High School in 1962. He then continued his education at Ferris State College, majoring in Construction Management. In 1975, Ron began his own excavation business, Camp Services, which served Edmore and its surrounding areas for thirty-four years. After selling the business in 2009, Ron continued to help others, including rebuilding levees in New Orleans, after Hurricane Katrina. Ron immensely enjoyed the outdoors. He had a passion for rabbit hunting with his companion beagle, Kelly. Ron also loved deer hunting, especially with his grandchildren. He always had a project underway, spending hours in his shop. Ron truly was a man of all trades. Between his outdoor recreation, planting trees and ongoing projects, Ron always found time to attend auctions and peruse yard sales. Ron is survived by five children, who he loved unconditionally. Kami (Mike) Hartzler, Kristi Funnell, Kevin (Angela) Camp and their mother, Vicki; Donald (Dianna) Nielsen, Carrie (Karl) Quackenbush and their mother, Dianne. Ron is also survived by his grandchildren, Tia (Marc), James, Sydney, Kaelan, Lauren, Sonya, Jesse, Kalvin and Cole, his great grandchildren, Eric and Kaiden, and his sister, Barb (Damen) Stadleberger and their children. In accordance with Ronald’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. Please visit www.brighamfuneralchapel.com for continued updates as they become available.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 6, 2019
