Ronald Orwig; age 74 of Mt. Pleasant passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his home. Ron was born February 21, 1946 the son of Theodore and Katherine (Emmeott) Orwig. Ron served honorably in the U.S. Navy. He lived in Isabella County for 56 years. He retired from the State of Michigan where he worked as an inspector for the Michigan OSHA program for 18 years. Prior to working for OSHA, Ron was the Legislative Representative for the Oil Chemical and Atomic Workers Union in the State of Michigan where he also sat on committees for the Department of Labor and also for the Department of Public Health. He married Marsha Johnson on September 23, 1995. Ron volunteered at CMU through the Commission on Aging in Isabella County for many years, served as Constable in Chippewa Township for 8 years, sat on the advisory board for the ceta program for Isabella County representing labor, and also served on the Shepherd Board of Education as well. Ron served 10 years on the Board of Directors for the Isabella County Soup Kitchen. He was a lifetime member of the Gold Wing Road Riders where he was director for chapter J2 for many years. Ron was also a member of the American Legion Post in Farwell, MI. Ron’s passion was being a member of the Forgotten Eagles Chapter 3. They help Veterans in need. He was a former treasurer. He loved his little dog Doby, who was his constant companion for many years. Ron also liked to hunt, fish, and ride his motorcycle. Ron is survived by his wife Marsha; sons James (Michelle) Orwig and Aaron (Michelle) Orwig; daughter Jana (Matt) Enfield; siblings Theodore (Joyce) Orwig of Mt. Pleasant and Charlyn Warner of St. Louis; step-son Paul (Candi) Johnson; 6 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild. Ron is preceded by both his parents, brother-in-law Edward Warner, and nephew Jason Warner. Cremation has taken place and there will be a memorial service on Thursday, July 9 at Berry Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Ted Orwig and Terry Kunst officiating. Memorials can be made on behalf of Ron to the Isabella County Soup Kitchen or The Forgotten Eagles Chapter 3.



